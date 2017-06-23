Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 23, 1:45 PM EDT

APNewsBreak: NASCAR's Knaus missing race notes after theft

By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) -- Seven-time championship winning crew chief Chad Knaus had his laptop stolen from a rental car in San Francisco, leaving him without the notes for Jimmie Johnson's NASCAR race this weekend at Sonoma.

Knaus and his wife landed in San Francisco on Wednesday night and headed to Fisherman's Warf for dinner. Knaus told The Associated Press they parked at a meter in a bustling area and were gone approximately 90 minutes.

When the couple returned, the right side passenger rear window was smashed and their briefcases were gone. Their luggage was not stolen.

In one of the briefcases was a laptop with all of Knaus' preparations and details for Sunday's race. Hendrick Motorsports said the information is encrypted.

Knaus said there was also a significant amount of cash in the briefcases, as well as his wife's art supplies.

