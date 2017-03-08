Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 8, 5:25 PM EST

Vegas clears way to add 2nd NASCAR Cup race

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Las Vegas tourism officials have approved a deal expected to give the city a second NASCAR Cup race starting in 2018.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors approved a race sponsorship agreement with the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Wednesday.

The deal calls for the additional race to be held in the fall, normally in September. Las Vegas already hosts a Cup race each year, usually in March.

Speedway Motorsports Inc. owns the Las Vegas track, along with seven others. The company could move an event from its own tracks or strike a deal with a track outside of its portfolio.

