Truex wins fuel-mileage gamble at The Glen

By JOHN KEKIS
AP Sports Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Latest News
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) -- Martin Truex Jr. won a fuel-mileage gamble, holding off Matt Kenseth on the final lap to capture the NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen International on Sunday.

Brad Keselowski had a big lead but was forced to pit with three laps to go. That gave the lead to Ryan Blaney, who began to run dry and had to pit before taking the white flag.

Trailing by three seconds after saving fuel for several laps, Truex assumed the lead in his No. 78 Toyota and, despite a bobble and locking the brakes as Kenseth challenged on the last lap, won for the fourth time this season.

Rookie Daniel Suarez was third, followed by Denny Hamlin and Clint Bowyer. Pole sitter Kyle Busch was seventh.

Four races remain before the playoffs start - Michigan, Bristol, Darlington and Richmond.

