The Latest on motorsport's busiest day (all times local):

1 p.m.

The Monaco Grand Prix has the beautiful weather to go with the glitz, glamor and yachts this time around.

Fans were hiding under umbrellas before last year's race, but shorts and sunglasses are the order of the day.

It promises to be an eventful race, with three-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton starting from way back on the grid.

The British driver won last year's race from third on the grid, but will do well to even get a podium position from 13th place.

Monaco's tight 3.4-kilometer (2.1-mile) course is the hardest to overtake on in F1, further limiting his chances.

His main title rival Sebastian Vettel starts second alongside Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen, who is in pole position.