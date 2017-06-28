AP Radio AP Radio News:

Jun 28, 2:17 PM EDT

FIA to examine Vettel collision with Hamilton


Special Section
Complete NASCAR Coverage
Interactives
2009 Sprint Cup Drivers
Comparing NASCAR vs. IndyCar Racers
Top Daytona 500 Moments
Measuring NASCAR
Rolling Road Wind Tunnel
PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

NASCAR

PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Indy Racing League

Latest News
FIA to examine Vettel collision with Hamilton

Chase Elliott signs extension through 2022 with Hendrick

Column: Dale Jr. farewell tour begins, but it isn't goodbye

Good news for F1: Gloves are off between Hamilton and Vettel

Kevin Harvick wins at Sonoma for 1st victory of season

PARIS (AP) -- Formula One's governing body says it will take another look at Sebastian Vettel's deliberate collision with Lewis Hamilton at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after the German driver escaped with only a time penalty.

Vettel swerved his Ferrari into the side of Hamilton's Mercedes when they were behind the safety car approaching the midway point of Sunday's stop-start race. Vettel, who said he did it in response to a dangerous braking move by Hamilton right in front of him, was given a 10-second stop-and-go penalty.

The FIA says it "will further examine the causes of the incident in order to evaluate whether further action is necessary," at a meeting on Monday.

Any decision will be taken swiftly as the FIA added it would issue "a statement regarding the outcome of this process" before the Austrian Grand Prix on July 9.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2015 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.