Eagle Herald











Jul 29, 12:31 PM EDT

Daughter of comedian Stan Laurel dies at 89


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Lois Laurel Hawes, the only daughter of famed comedian Stan Laurel, has died. She was 89.

A family statement says Hawes died late Friday night at a Los Angeles hospital after a long illness.

She was Laurel's daughter by his first wife, Lois Neilson, and the comedian's last surviving child.

Laurel and his partner, Oliver Hardy, had decades of success. They wore trademark bowler hats and Laurel played the dim-witted sidekick to the pompous Hardy.

They made more than 100 films but Laurel retired after Hardy died in 1957.

Laurel died in 1965.

His daughter made uncredited appearances in several of their productions.

She was married to "Gone With the Wind" actor Rand Brooks and later to actor Tony Hawes.

She's survived by a daughter, five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.