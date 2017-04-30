Eagle Herald











Hundreds brave LA heat in hope of getting 'Hamilton' tickets


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Theater fans braved blazing temperatures as they lined up on Hollywood Boulevard in the hopes of snagging tickets for the Los Angeles run of the Broadway smash "Hamilton."

As temperatures approached 90 on Sunday, officials with the Hollywood Pantages rerouted the line for the box office through the air-conditioned theater's lobby and even onto the stage. Hundreds of people who queued up starting in the early morning were relieved to get out of the hot sun.

Tickets are on sale for performances that begin in August. The show opened in San Francisco last month.

The musical tells the true story of Alexander Hamilton, a Founding Father and the nation's first treasury secretary. It has a varied score that ranges from pop ballads to sexy R&B to rap battles.

