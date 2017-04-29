AP Radio AP Radio News:

Apr 29, 3:59 PM EDT

Cuba military says plane crashes, 8 dead

By MICHAEL WEISSENSTEIN
Associated Press

Related Multimedia
Compare the M4 and Other Rifles
Interactive
Search for Air France Flight 447 Continues
Timeline of major air disasters
Multimedia
Prominent politicians who died in plane crashes

HAVANA (AP) -- An official says a Cuban military plane has crashed in the western province of Artemisa, killing eight people.

A source briefed on the situation says the plane belongs to Aerogaviota, an airline run by the Cuban military that serves Cuban government agencies. Those include state-run tourism companies and the Cuban oil company.

Aerogaviota was confirming the crash to Cuban officials without releasing details. The person briefed on the situation spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to release the information.

Aerogaviota's fleet includes the 39-person Soviet-made An-26 and the French-made ATR-42, which carries up to 50 people.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2015 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.