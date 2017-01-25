AP Radio AP Radio News:

Lawyer's accident trips up 9/11 case at Guantanamo


Lawyer's accident trips up 9/11 case at Guantanamo

GUANTANAMO BAY NAVAL BASE, Cuba (AP) -- A judge says the Guantanamo war crimes tribunal can't go forward without a defense lawyer who broke her arm.

The court convened Wednesday at the U.S. base in Cuba for several days of pretrial motions in the case against five prisoners charged in the Sept. 11 terrorist attack. It was to be the first Guantanamo court session under President Donald Trump.

But the military judge said they can't go forward with a hearing on 33 motions without a defense lawyer who fell and broke her arm over the weekend in Washington. The lawyer is one of the specially trained capital lawyers required for each team.

Army Col. James Pohl ruled the court could go ahead with a deposition on Friday but put off the motions until next month.

