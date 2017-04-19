Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 19, 3:00 PM EDT

Haiti to rebuild National Palace smashed in 2010 earthquake


PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) -- Haitian authorities say they will rebuild the country's National Palace to resemble the iconic 90-year-old structure that was smashed during the country's 2010 earthquake.

The collapse of the ornate domed building became a twin symbol of the quake's devastation and of the shattered government's dysfunction.

President Jovenel Moise on Wednesday created a reconstruction commission that includes Haitian architects and historians.

He says a new National Palace will "make the connection between the history, culture and future of the Haitian nation."

 Clement Belizaire is executive director of the government's agency for public buildings. He says a revived palace will "absolutely" be completed by 2020 and they will keep the architectural concepts of the previous building.

Officials say they expect the reconstruction project to go a competitive bidding process later this year.

