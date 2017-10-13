Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Oct 13, 2:23 PM EDT

US House Speaker Ryan in Puerto Rico as 'Maria' costs mount


Multimedia
911 Call From Evacuation Shelter
911 Call From Evacuation Shelter
Residents return to Galveston
Hurricane Ike's path of destruction
Ike: Images from the Texas Coast
Galveston's Future
Look back at 1900 Galveston hurricane
How warm currents in the Gulf strengthen storms
What you should have in your emergency kit
Hurricane history: A look at the past 150 years in the U.S.
WEATHER WATCH
Search by ZIP code:
Multimedia
Race Horses Face Death After Careers End
Multimedia
Hurricanes could cross Gulf oil spill

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) -- House Speaker Paul Ryan is getting a firsthand look at the devastation left by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico as the U.S. island territory seeks billions in assistance to recover from the storm.

Ryan and other members of a congressional delegation met at the airport briefly with officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Friday.

He and other members of the delegation then boarded helicopters with Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello to see some of the areas that the storm hit hardest Sept. 20.

Hurricane Maria killed at least 45 people in Puerto Rico. About 90 percent of residents remain without power.

Ryan's visit came a day after Congress passed a $36.5 billion multistate disaster package that includes assistance for Puerto Rico. But officials warn more will be needed.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.