Eagle Herald











Apr 4, 3:20 PM EDT

Farruko accused of hiding $52K in his shoes, luggage

By DANICA COTO
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/J Pat Carter

Multimedia
Race Horses Face Death After Careers End

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) -- Puerto Rican singer Farruko was accused on Wednesday of hiding nearly $52,000 in undeclared cash in his luggage and his shoes when he arrived in the U.S. territory via helicopter from a trip to the Dominican Republic.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the singer, whose name is Carlos Efren Reyes, was arrested on charges of failing to declare transportation of monetary instruments in excess of $10,000 and bulk cash smuggling into the United States.

Farruko was initially detained on Monday at the Isla Grande airport when agents searched his bags and found the money after he declared he was not carrying more than $10,000, said U.S. Attorney Rosa Emilia Rodriguez. Then a judge on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant, and he was detained that evening at his parents' house in the northern city of Bayamon, Ivan Ortiz, a spokesman for U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement, told The Associated Press.

Farruko was being held without bond and was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon. If found guilty, he could face a maximum fine of $250,000 or up to five years in prison, or both.

Officials at Carbon Fiber Music, an entertainment company that represents the singer, did not return messages for comment.

Farruko is a well-known reggaeton and trap singer who in 2012 was nominated for the Latin Grammy Award for Best Urban Music Album. He has an upcoming international tour that starts April 19 in Mexico City and ends in Los Angeles on June 30.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.