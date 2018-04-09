Eagle Herald











Reggaeton singer Kendo Kaponi arrested in Puerto Rico


SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) -- Federal agents in Puerto Rico have arrested reggaeton singer Kendo Kaponi on charges of armed burglary and assault in Florida.

Police said Kaponi, whose legal name is Jose Morales Rivera, was arrested before dawn Monday in the southern town of Coamo. The 33-year-old is accused of attacking a barber in Winter Haven, a city located southwest of Orlando. The alleged incident occurred on July 28, 2017.

An attorney for the singer could not be immediately reached for comment.

It is the second arrest of a reggaeton singer in Puerto Rico in the last week. Carlos Efren Reyes, known as Farruko, was accused Wednesday of hiding nearly $52,000 in undeclared cash in his luggage and shoes after traveling to the U.S. territory.

The singer said he forgot to declare the money.

