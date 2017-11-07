Eagle Herald











Nov 7, 5:27 PM EST

"Hamilton" creator visits Puerto Rico, announces $2.5M fund

AP Photo
AP Photo/Carlos Giusti

Multimedia
Race Horses Face Death After Careers End
Latest News
Communist supporters mark Bolshevik Revolution centennial

Estonia arrests Russian man suspected of being FSB agent

Tiger attacks employee at zoo in Russia's west

Russian journalist goes on air for 1st time since attack

Hundreds of nationalist protesters arrested in Moscow
Journalists expose the riches of Putin's distant relative

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) -- "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda made sandwiches, took selfies and announced a partnership with a nonprofit group for a $2.5 million hurricane recovery fund during a trip Tuesday to Puerto Rico.

Miranda said seven local groups already have received grants from the New York-based Hispanic Federation, which helps Latino agencies. The organization said it will award at least 25 grants ranging from $50,000 to $100,000 for reconstruction projects. A portion of a grant can be used for emergency relief efforts including food, water or shelter, officials said.

Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico on Sept. 20 as a Category 4 storm, destroying homes and power lines and leaving tens of thousands of people without work. Nearly 40 of Puerto Rico's 78 municipalities are still without power and nearly 20 percent of the island remains without water.

"The road to recovery in Puerto Rico is not a simple one nor is it one that relies solely on aid from the American government on the mainland," Miranda said. "Together, we will cultivate, fund and execute practical and actionable solutions to kick-start and continue the island's road to recovery for years to come."

Miranda also is scheduled to meet with students on Wednesday at the University of Puerto Rico in Rio Piedras.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.