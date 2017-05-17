SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) -- Puerto Rico nationalist Oscar Lopez Rivera has been freed from house arrest after decades in custody in a case that transformed him into a martyr with supporters but outraged those who lost loved ones in a string of deadly bombings.

Lopez was considered a top leader of Puerto Rican militant group that said it was responsible for more than 100 bombings in several U.S. cities and Puerto Rico during the 1970s and early 1980s. The attacks killed six people and wounded scores.

He wasn't convicted of any role in the bombings. But those who lost loved ones hold him responsible.

The 74-year-old was cheered early Wednesday by a small crowd waving Puerto Rican flags outside his daughter's home.

Thousands are expected to join a street celebration later in the day.