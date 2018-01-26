Eagle Herald











Jan 26, 12:28 PM EST

Death of 'Storm Chasers' star under review in Puerto Rico


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Death of 'Storm Chasers' star under review in Puerto Rico

Kimmel books Stormy Daniels on night of Trump speech

Emmy-winning 'Roots' star Olivia Cole dies in Mexico at 75

Candice Bergen to star in CBS' 'Murphy Brown' revival

Meryl Streep starring in season 2 of "Big Little Lies"
Multimedia
Race Horses Face Death After Careers End

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) -- Authorities in Puerto Rico are trying to determine the cause of death of a reality TV star found on board a cruise ship during a stop in the U.S. island territory.

Joel Taylor starred on the Discovery Channel series "Storm Chasers." The 38-year-old was found unresponsive on the Harmony of the Seas during a seven-day trip that started in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Puerto Rico coroner spokeswoman Karixia Ortiz said Friday that the cause of death has not been determined. An autopsy was done earlier but officials are awaiting toxicology results.

She said there were no signs of violence when he was found by a travel companion Tuesday.

Discovery said Taylor would be remembered as an "incredible meteorologist" and a key member of the team that chased tornadoes in the show.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.