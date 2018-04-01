Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 1, 9:16 AM EDT

Defunct Chinese space lab set to re-enter Earth's atmosphere

Defunct Chinese space lab set to re-enter Earth's atmosphere

BERLIN (AP) -- China's defunct Tiangong 1 space station is hurtling toward Earth and expected to re-enter the atmosphere within the next day.

Most of it should burn up on re-entry, so scientists say it poses only a slight risk to people on the ground.

The European Space Agency on Sunday forecast the station will re-enter sometime between Sunday night and early Monday GMT.

The Aerospace Corp. predicted re-entry seven hours either side of 0200 GMT Monday (10 p.m. Sunday EDT).

Tiangong 1 is expected to come to Earth somewhere between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south, a range covering most of the U.S., China, Africa, southern Europe, Australia and South America.

Out of range are Russia, Canada and northern Europe.

Only about 10 percent of the 8.5-ton spacecraft will likely survive re-entry.

