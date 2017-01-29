Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 29, 10:24 PM EST

Quebec police say report fatalities in mosque shooting


QUEBEC CITY (AP) -- People have died in a Sunday evening in a shooting at a mosque in the provincial capital of Quebec City, police say.

Authorities did not specify the number of fatalities

Quebec City police spokesman Constable Pierre Poirier said two suspects were arrested.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard termed the act "barbaric violence" and expressed solidarity with victims' families.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said on Twitter Sunday that he is deeply saddened by the loss of life. His office says no motive has been confirmed.

