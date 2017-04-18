TORONTO (AP) -- Canada's ambassador to Washington says President Donald Trump is wrong when he says Canada's trade practices in the dairy industry are "very unfair."

Ambassador David MacNaughton said in a letter Tuesday night to the governors of Wisconsin and New York that Canada is aware of their letter to Trump asking him to address Canada's dairy practices.

MacNaughton says the facts don't bear out that Canada's policies are the cause of financial loss for U.S. dairy farmers.

Trump said Tuesday that a trade dispute with Canada has left dairy farmers in Wisconsin and New York without a market they had for their product. Trump says Canada has been "very, very unfair."

Canada imposed import taxes on ultra-filtered milk, a protein liquid concentrate used to make cheese. It had been duty free.