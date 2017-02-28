VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Protests are planned in Vancouver as a new Trump International Hotel and Tower opens in a city known for diversity and progressive politics.

Steel fences surrounded the downtown property early Tuesday ahead of the grand opening ceremony. President Donald Trump's eldest sons were expected but the mayor of Vancouver and members of his party on the City Council said they would not attend the ceremony.

The 69-story glass and steel tower has won praise for its design and its apartments have set records in a city known for sky-high real estate prices. But Mayor Gregor Robertson and other opponents of the U.S. president's policies toward immigration said the name of the building should be changed.

Police officials said protest marches were planned for downtown throughout the day.