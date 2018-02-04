Eagle Herald











Feb 4, 8:03 PM EST

Missing brother of actress Kim Cattrall found dead

AP Photo
AP Photo/Joel Ryan

Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Missing brother of actress Kim Cattrall found dead

Neflix will debut new 'Cloverfield' film after Super Bowl

7 weeks later, 'Jumanji' is no. 1 at box office

Guillermo del Toro wins top Directors Guild Award

The Latest: Peele wins first-time feature directors award
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56

LACOMBE, Alberta (AP) -- "Sex and the City" star Kim Cattrall and Canadian police say her missing brother has been found dead.

The actress had taken to social media earlier appealing for help in finding her brother Christopher Cattrall, who she said was missing from his home in Lacombe, Alberta. She tweeted Sunday afternoon later to say her family was announcing his "unexpected passing."

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police issued a statement saying the 55-year-old man was found dead on his rural property. It said an investigation continued but "preliminary information indicates that his death is not being considered suspicious."

Cattrall's tweet asked for privacy for her family, but also expressed thanks to social media users for their "outpouring of love and support in this trying time."

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.