Eagle Herald











Oct 17, 9:12 AM EDT

'Trailer Park Boys' star John Dunsworth dies at 71


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
'Trailer Park Boys' star John Dunsworth dies at 71

A new spectator sport for the TV superfan: 'binge racing'

Carlson says nation shifting on harassment issue

Trump campaign faces subpoena in assault lawsuit

Mayim Bialik discusses Weinstein comments after backlash

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) -- A Canadian actor best known for his role as an alcoholic trailer park supervisor in the Netflix comedy series "Trailer Park Boys" has died. John Dunsworth was 71.

His daughter, Sarah Dunsworth, announced his death on Twitter on Monday, saying in a statement that her father died "peacefully after a short and unexpected illness." She didn't say where or when Dunsworth died. Ryan Cameron, a spokesman for the actor, tells The Associated Press that he's "heartbroken and will miss him dearly."

Dunsworth played Mr. Lahey on "Trailer Park Boys," which developed a cult following during its initial run on Canada's Showcase from 2001 to 2007 before being revived by Netflix in 2014.

Dunsworth also had a recurring role as Dave Teagues for several seasons on the SyFy and Showcase series "Haven."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.