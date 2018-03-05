Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 5, 5:29 PM EST

Wiggins says 'malicious' doping report smears his reputation

LONDON (AP) -- Bradley Wiggins says he is the subject of a "malicious" attempt to smear his name as he strongly denied accusations from British lawmakers that he used banned substances to enhance his performance while preparing to win the 2012 Tour de France.

"Not at any time during my career did we cross the ethical line" while riding for Team Sky, Wiggins said in an interview with the BBC in a passionate defense of his reputation.

A British parliamentary committee said in a doping investigation report, published on Monday, that evidence showed Team Sky sought a therapeutic use exemption for Wiggins to take triamcinolone "not to treat medical need but to improve his power to weight ratio."

Wiggins says "it wasn't a medication that was abused in order to gain an advantage," but instead one to treat a medical condition - asthma - that he said he was diagnosed with in 2003.

"This is malicious. This is someone trying to smear me," Wiggins said. "These allegations (are) the worst thing to be accused of. ... We're not dealing in a legal system. I'd have more rights if I'd murdered someone."

