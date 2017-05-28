Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
May 28, 11:46 AM EDT

Tom Dumoulin wins 100th Giro d'Italia

AP Photo
AP Photo/Antonio Calanni

Latest News
Tom Dumoulin wins 100th Giro d'Italia

Huffman wins stage, Bennett overall at Tour of California

MILAN (AP) -- Tom Dumoulin won the 100th Giro d'Italia in dramatic fashion Sunday, reclaiming the overall lead in a final-stage individual time trial.

It's the first Grand Tour victory for Dumoulin, a Dutchman with Team Sunweb, and it sets him up as a potential rival for three-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome.

Dumoulin entered the final stage in fourth position but finished far enough ahead of his rivals over the flat 29-kilometer (18-mile) route from Monza's Formula One race track to Milan's cathedral to move back into the lead.

Dumoulin finished 31 seconds ahead of Nairo Quintana and 40 seconds ahead of Vincenzo Nibali.

Dumoulin's fellow Dutchman Jos van Emden won the 21st stage in 33 minutes, 8 seconds.

Dumoulin came second in the stage, 15 seconds behind.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.