MILAN (AP) -- Tom Dumoulin won the 100th Giro d'Italia in dramatic fashion Sunday, reclaiming the overall lead in a final-stage individual time trial.

It's the first Grand Tour victory for Dumoulin, a Dutchman with Team Sunweb, and it sets him up as a potential rival for three-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome.

Dumoulin entered the final stage in fourth position but finished far enough ahead of his rivals over the flat 29-kilometer (18-mile) route from Monza's Formula One race track to Milan's cathedral to move back into the lead.

Dumoulin finished 31 seconds ahead of Nairo Quintana and 40 seconds ahead of Vincenzo Nibali.

Dumoulin's fellow Dutchman Jos van Emden won the 21st stage in 33 minutes, 8 seconds.

Dumoulin came second in the stage, 15 seconds behind.