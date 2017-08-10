Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Aug 10, 7:29 AM EDT

Up to 55 migrants missing off Yemen, UN agency says


ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) -- The U.N. migration agency says five migrants are dead and another 50 are reported missing after smugglers forced them from a boat off the coast of Yemen.

The International Organization for Migration statement comes a day after it reported a similar incident in which up to 50 other migrants from Ethiopia and Somalia were "deliberately drowned" by a smuggler off Yemen.

Thursday's statement says up to 180 migrants were forced from a boat in the latest incident Thursday.

The narrow waters between the Horn of Africa and Yemen have been a popular migration route despite Yemen's ongoing conflict. Migrants try to make their way to the oil-rich Gulf countries.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.