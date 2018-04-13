Eagle Herald











Apr 13, 2:21 PM EDT

Common, Usher, Dave Matthews Band set for memorial concert


MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Top musical acts including Common, Usher and the Dave Matthews Band are set to perform at a concert marking a new memorial to lynching victims in Montgomery, Alabama.

Others on the bill for the April 27 show at a riverside amphitheater include The Roots and Brittany Howard of the Alabama Shakes.

The Concert for Peace and Justice will coincide with the opening of a new memorial to victims of racial terror lynching. Erected by the Montgomery-based Equal Justice Initiative law firm, the memorial is located on a hilltop near downtown.

Leaders including Rep. John Lewis of Georgia and former Vice President Al Gore are slated to attend opening events.

A museum documenting the history of racial oppression and violence in the United States also is opening.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.