Apr 27, 9:16 AM EDT

ABBA says it records 2 songs, first new material in 35 years

AP Photo
AP Photo/Robert Dear

LONDON (AP) -- Mamma Mia! The members of ABBA announced Friday that they have recorded new material for the first time in 35 years.

The Swedish pop supergroup said it had recorded two new songs, including one titled "I Still Have Faith in You."

The news was announced in an Instagram statement from Benny Andersson, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Agnetha Faltskog.

ABBA won the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest with "Waterloo" and had a sequin-spangled string of hits including "Dancing Queen" and "Take a Chance on Me" before splitting up in 1982.

The band's statement said the members reunited to plan a virtual tour featuring digital avatars, and decided to go back into the studio.

ABBA said "it was like time had stood still and that we had only been away on a short holiday. An extremely joyous experience!"

"I Still Have Faith In You" is due to be performed by the group's holograms in a December TV special broadcast by the BBC and NBC. There was no word on when the second track will be released.

The band members have long said they will never perform live together again.

