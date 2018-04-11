Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 11, 4:40 AM EDT

Algerian military plane crashes near a base


ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) -- Algeria's state news agency says that a military plane has crashed near the military base of Boufarik in Algeria.

The Algerie Presse service agency said the Iliouchine-type plane was headed for Bechar in south-western Algeria.

Emergency services have been dispatched to the site of the crash. No death toll was immediately available.

Boufarik is located in northern Algeria, near the Mediterranean sea, some 30 kilometers (20 miles) from the capital, Algiers.

 

