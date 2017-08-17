|
Police say bomb squad checking area in Barcelona outskirts near where driver of car who struck police officers located
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) -- Police say bomb squad checking area in Barcelona outskirts near where driver of car who struck police officers located.
© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
|
©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.