AP Radio AP Radio News:

Sep 6, 3:37 PM EDT

Catalonia's regional parliament has cleared the way for a vote on independence from Spain to be held Oct. 1


MADRID (AP) -- Catalonia's regional parliament has cleared the way for a vote on independence from Spain to be held Oct. 1.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.