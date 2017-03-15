Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
4 reported dead in Austrian Alps avalanche


BERLIN (AP) -- The Austria Press Agency says four mountain climbers have been killed in an avalanche in the Austrian Alps.

The report, citing police, says the climbers were part of an eight-person ski touring group when the avalanche hit at about 12:30 p.m. (1130 GMT; 7:30 a.m. EDT) Wednesday.

Four people in the group were able to free themselves from the snow on their own and alerted rescue crews.

The avalanche came on the 2,450-meter-high (8,050-foot) Jochgrubenkopf mountain, southeast of Innsbruck, and measured about 700-meters (2,300-feet) -long with the snow depth reaching 12 meters (40 feet.)

