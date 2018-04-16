Eagle Herald











Apr 16, 3:34 AM EDT

Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst says she's HIV-positive

AP Photo
AP Photo/Ronald Zak

BERLIN (AP) -- Bearded diva Conchita Wurst says she's HIV-positive and has been living with the virus for many years.

The Austrian drag queen, who won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2014, said on Instagram late Sunday she had been blackmailed by a former friend who wanted to publish the information and decided to come out herself with it before he did.

Conchita wrote that she has been receiving medical treatment for many years and that she is feeling healthy and strong.

Conchita, the alter ego of Thomas Neuwirth, wrote that "coming out is better than being outed by a third party."

She said: "I hope to encourage (others) and make a step against the stigmatization of people who through their own behavior or through no fault of their own were infected with HIV."

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.