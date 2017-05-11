Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
May 11, 3:32 AM EDT

Austria: Ex-Syrian fighter found guilty on 20 murder counts


Latest News
Austria: Ex-Syrian fighter found guilty on 20 murder counts

Austrian vice chancellor steps down amid party infighting
Documents
Indictment of Monzer al-Kassar
Latest Syria News
Turkey leader calls on US to reverse decision to arm Kurds

US risks a backlash for its growing role in Syrian conflict

The Latest: Syrian Kurds take largest dam, town from IS

Syrian troops shift focus to IS-held east

Russia wants quick UN vote for Syria 'de-escalation zones'

VIENNA (AP) -- An Austrian court has found a former fighter for a Syrian rebel group guilty of 20 counts of murder and sentenced him to life in prison.

The court reached the verdict Wednesday after hearing testimony that the man shot and killed at least 20 wounded and defenseless Syrian government soldiers while a member of the Free Syrian Army.

He was charged after a fellow migrant sharing a shelter with the accused reported the man's story to police last year.

State broadcaster ORF says he denies committing the killings. But law enforcement officials say he confessed to them during questioning.

The defendant isn't being named in keeping with Austrian confidentiality rules.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.