Eagle Herald











Mar 29, 5:57 AM EDT

Orozco-Estrada named chief conductor of Vienna Symphony


BERLIN (AP) -- The Vienna Symphony says it has appointed Andres Orozco-Estrada as its next chief conductor.

Colombia-born Orozco-Estrada will take up the post in the 2021/2022 season.

The Vienna Symphony said in a statement Thursday that the 40-year-old will start working a year earlier with the orchestra, which is currently led by Philippe Jordan.

Orozco-Estrada is currently chief conductor of the Frankfurt Radio Symphony and musical director of the Houston Symphony Orchestra. He is also the first guest conductor at the London Philharmonic Orchestra.

Born in Medellin, Orozco-Estrada moved to Vienna 20 years ago.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.