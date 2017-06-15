Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 15, 4:06 AM EDT

Power outage hits Brussels airport, causing many delays


BRUSSELS (AP) -- A power outage has hit Brussels airport that is expected to delay planes throughout the day.

Florence Muls of Brussels airport says the outage hit at 5 a.m. (0400 GMT; 11 p.m. EDT) Thursday and specifically affected the luggage and air conditioning systems. Hundreds of passengers were left outside the terminal at dawn and were allowed inside around two hours later.

All systems were back to normal by midmorning but by then the backup was such that it would affect schedules for the rest of the day.

Despite the delays, the airport warned passengers to show up on time. The airport said incoming flights shouldn't be affected.

