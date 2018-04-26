Eagle Herald











Apr 26, 6:54 AM EDT

Brussels university to honor Loach despite criticism of PM


Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Brussels university to honor Loach despite criticism of PM

With Cruise, 'A Quiet Place,' Paramount ready for a comeback

Netflix documentary explores RFK's legacy 50 years later

John Cena says he still loves ex-fiancee Nikki Bella

Paramount chair says 'A Quiet Place' sequel in the works
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56

BRUSSELS (AP) -- The Brussels ULB university says it is going ahead with honoring British director Ken Loach on Thursday despite veiled criticism from Prime Minister Charles Michel.

Loach, who is known for his strong defense of the Palestine cause and is often critical of the Israeli government, is considered by some commentators to be anti-Semitic.

Michel, a former ULB student, said in the Brussels Grand Synagogue Wednesday night that "anti-Semitism cannot be tolerated whatever its form. That also goes for my Alma Mater."

Loach said in a statement that "depicting me as anti-Semitic simply because I am adding my voice to those who denounce the plight of the Palestinians is grotesque."

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.