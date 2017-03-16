AALST, Belgium (AP) -- A former basketball player who was badly wounded in the suicide bomb attack on Brussels airport a year ago is urging the Belgian government to live up to its pledge to help the victims.

Sebastien Bellin says Thursday "I'm really perplexed at how long this has taken, especially since promises were made" just after the March 22 attacks on the Brussels airport and subway that killed 32 people and wounded over 300.

Bellin, who played basketball at Oakland University Michigan and for the Belgian team, said he has shared his concerns with Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel.

Bellin said "Belgian citizens pay an incredible amount in taxes to have incredible health care ... but when we've been paying for years and year, and when we finally need it, help's not there."