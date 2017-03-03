Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 3, 9:35 AM EST

Belgium releases man who had gas canisters in van

AP Photo
AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

AP VIDEO

Italy, Belgium arrest terror suspects
Latest News
Belgium releases man who had gas canisters in van

Driver carrying gas canisters in trunk detained in Belgium

BRUSSELS (AP) -- Belgian authorities have released a man, previously convicted on terror-related charges, who was stopped while speeding through the center of Brussels with a van loaded with two gas canisters.

The prosecutor's office said Friday the man, identified only as M.A., was convicted last year and local media said he had sought to fight in Syria. Once his identity became clear to police after he was stopped for running a red light on Thursday, part of the center of Brussels was closed off during the evening rush hour.

A bomb squad found no detonator or explosives, and only one of the two gas canisters was full.

On Friday, the office said there were no reason to issue an arrest warrant now but said the investigation would continue.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.