Jan 4, 6:55 AM EST

French film 'Django' to open Berlin Film Festival


French film 'Django' to open Berlin Film Festival

'Loving,' 'La La Land' top AARP Movies for Grownups honors

Review: 'Toni Erdmann' cringes, smiles, sings through life

Box office top 20: 'Rogue One,' 'Sing' lead holiday frame

George Kosana, sheriff in 'Night of the Living Dead,' dies
BERLIN (AP) -- The Berlin International Film Festival has chosen "Django," a French film about jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt directed by Etienne Comar, to open this year's edition next month.

Festival organizers said Wednesday that the world premiere of "Django" will open the event on Feb. 9. It's the first movie directed by Comar, who made his name as a screenwriter and producer on films including "Of Gods and Men" and "My King."

The movie centers on Reinhardt's flight from Nazi-occupied Paris in 1943. Festival director Dieter Kosslick said that "constant danger, flight and the atrocities committed against his family could not make him stop playing."

The festival's top Golden Bear prize will be awarded Feb. 18 by a jury under Dutch director Paul Verhoeven.

