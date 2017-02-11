BERLIN (AP) -- A film about the Swiss artist Alberto Giacometti shows the famous sculptor and painter driven by self-doubts and anger toward the end of his life, but also depicts his sense of humor and his obsession with women.

"Final Portrait" by American director and actor Stanley Tucci was well received Saturday as it played at the Berlin International Film Festival. It is not among the 18 films vying for the festival's top Golden Bear award.

Set in Paris in 1964, the movie follows the artist at work in his studio, but also shows his relationships, including with his wife and a favorite prostitute.

Giacometti, played by Geoffrey Rush, asks art critic James Lord, played by Armie Hammer, to pose for a portrait, and Lord gets to see the artist's eccentric behavior.