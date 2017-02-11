Eagle Herald











Feb 11, 12:38 PM EST

Tucci urges support for the arts at Berlin Film Festival

AP Photo
AP Photo/Michael Sohn

PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Berlin Film Festival
Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Tucci urges support for the arts at Berlin Film Festival

Tucci's "Final Portrait" depicts Giacometti's struggles

Films by Gomis, Tucci delight viewers at Berlin Film Fest

Coen brothers polishing script for 'Scarface' remake

Trump has Richard Gere asking: 'Where's the beef?'
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56
Multimedia
"Harry Potter" Quiz
Interactive
Berlin Wall: 20 Years Later

BERLIN (AP) -- American director and actor Stanley Tucci is criticizing U.S. President Donald Trump for not backing the arts and arts education.

Tucci told reporters at the Berlin International Film Festival on Saturday that "I can imagine if this administration has its way, they will eviscerate the arts."

Tucci, who was talking after the premiere of his movie "Final Portrait" about the Swiss artist Alberto Giacometti, said art should be an intrinsic part of life. He lamented, however, that many people don't see art as an important part of education.

The director said "this (Trump) administration may not even see education as important" - apparently referring to the American president's controversial appointment of Betty DeVos, a billionaire donor to the Republican party, as the new U.S. education chief.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.