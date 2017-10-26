Eagle Herald











Oct 26, 6:17 AM EDT

Book arguing war boosts equality up for $75,000 book prize


LONDON (AP) -- A U.S.-based historian who argues that greater social equality requires violent conflict is among finalists for a $75,000 book prize.

Stanford University professor Walter Scheidel is a contender for the Cundill History Prize for "The Great Leveler." The Austria-born author argues that, since the Stone Age, economic inequality has only declined at times of war, famine and other violent shocks.

Journalist Jeffrey Simpson, a judge for the prize, said it's is a book "you have to grapple with, even if you don't agree."

The other finalists, announced Thursday, are British writer Daniel Beer's "The House of the Dead: Siberian Exile Under the Tsars" and "Vietnam: A New History" by Canadian historian Christopher Goscha.

The prize is run by Montreal's McGill University, and the winner will be announced Nov. 16.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.