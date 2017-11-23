Eagle Herald











Britain cries foul as EU nixes its Capital of Culture bid


LONDON (AP) -- U.K. politicians have expressed dismay after the European Union booted Britain out of the contest to become European Capital of Culture because of Brexit.

Britain was due to hold the title in 2023, and five British cities were competing to be chosen.

But the EU says that since Britain is due to leave the bloc in 2019, its participation "will not be possible."

Britain had previously advised competing cities that their eligibility would depend on the outcome of exit negotiations with the EU, which are still underway. Cities outside the EU are in some cases eligible for the culture capital title.

Britain's Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said Thursday it was "deeply disappointed" by the decision and was holding "urgent discussions with the commission on the matter."

