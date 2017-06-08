Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 8, 4:34 PM EDT

Scottish Episcopal Church to allow same-sex weddings


Multimedia
Gay people discuss their lives
Gays in the Military
Gay Rights Advocates March in DC
DC rights activist talks gays and government
Gay marriage timeline
Interactive: The Faces of Gay Marriage
Gay couples marry in California
Same-Sex Couple Reflects on California Ruling
Documents
Iowa Supreme Court's Ruling on Gay Marriage (April 3, 2009)
California Supreme Court's Ruling on Gay Marriage (May 15, 2008)
Latest News
Scottish Episcopal Church to allow same-sex weddings

Germany starts granting humanitarian visas to Chechen gays

After Pulse attack, gay Latino community seeks strength

Gay rights parade held in Poland ruled by conservative gov't

Farmer says gay marriage views cost him market spot
Photo Gallery
Animal census at the London Zoo
Latest News from Britain
The Latest: Pound falls sharply after election exit poll

UK exit poll: Conservatives may fall short of majority

The Latest: Witness returns to site of London Bridge attack

Scottish Episcopal Church to allow same-sex weddings

Dramatic footage released showing deadly London attacks

Manchester bomber's brother knew of plans: Libya official

LONDON (AP) -- The Scottish Episcopal Church voted Thursday to allow its clerics to marry same-sex couples, the first Anglican branch in Britain to permit gay weddings in church.

Church members voted to remove the doctrinal clause which stated that marriage is a "union of one man and one woman." The proposal was passed with 80 percent support from bishops and laity and 67 percent of the clergy - achieving the required two-thirds majority overall.

The church's decision specifies that clergy who don't wish to preside over same-sex weddings won't be compelled to do so "against their conscience."

The church's presiding bishop, the Most Rev. David Chillingworth, called it "a momentous step."

He said that "our church now affirms that a same-sex couple are not just married, but are married in the sight of God."

The move puts the Scottish church at odds with the official stance of the Anglican Communion, which holds that marriage is the union of a man and a woman.

The church has wrestled with the issue for years. Last year, the U.S. Episcopal Church was sanctioned by Anglican leaders for authorizing same-sex marriages.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.