Eagle Herald











May 5, 11:58 AM EDT

Vogue's Anna Wintour made a dame by Queen Elizabeth II


LONDON (AP) -- Britain's monarch has met a queen of the fashion world, as Vogue editor Anna Wintour was made a Dame Commander of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II.

Wintour was made a dame - female equivalent of a knight - for services to fashion and journalism in a Buckingham Palace ceremony on Friday.

The U.K.-born editor arrived wearing her ever-present sunglasses, but removed them before entering the palace ballroom.

She said afterward that the queen had struggled to find a place to pin the insignia on Wintour's pink belted Chanel outfit.

Wintour said she also congratulated the queen on Prince Philip's long public service, calling him "an inspiration to us all."

The queen's husband, who is 95, announced Thursday that he will retire from public engagements in the fall.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.