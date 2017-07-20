Eagle Herald











UK lawmaker calls Austen among 'greatest living authors'


LONDON (AP) -- A British legislator has told Parliament that Jane Austen - who died two centuries ago - was one of Britain's greatest living authors.

Andrea Leadsom quickly corrected herself Thursday after her comment provoked unwanted laughter in the House of Commons.

Leadsom's comment in Parliament came days after the 200th anniversary of the Austen's death, when Britain unveiled a new 10-pound ($13) note, featuring the "Pride and Prejudice" author.

U.K. bookseller Waterstones tweeted in jest that it was moving Austen's volumes into its "living authors" section.

Leadsom was a contender for the Conservative Party leadership in last year's contest.

