Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
May 3, 6:19 AM EDT

JPMorgan to move hundreds of jobs from London due to Brexit


Photo Gallery
Animal census at the London Zoo
Latest News from Britain
JPMorgan to move hundreds of jobs from London due to Brexit

UK PM May to visit queen to mark start of election campaign

UK Brexit chief rejects 100 billion-euro Brexit bill

British extremist with high-tech cufflinks jailed in London

Scottish surfer saved after 30 hours at sea should recover

BP swings to a profit as Brent crude prices rise

LONDON (AP) -- The head of investment banking for JPMorgan Chase & Co. says the bank will move hundreds of jobs from London to Dublin, Frankfurt and Luxembourg as Britain prepares to leave the European Union.

Daniel Pinto told Bloomberg News on Tuesday some will move "in the short term to be ready for day one." More may follow.

Some international banks have used the U.K. as a jumping off point to conduct business across the EU under an arrangement known as "passporting." But the banks could lose access to the other 27 EU countries if Britain opts to break away from the EU single market.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has told employees in the past that as many as 4,000 people could be relocated depending on how the Brexit negotiations play out.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.