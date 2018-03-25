Eagle Herald











Mar 25, 5:52 AM EDT

Never-seen photos of Beatles' early US concerts auctioned


LONDON (AP) -- Hundreds of previously unseen photographs of The Beatles' first U.S. concerts have sold for 253,000 pounds ($358,000) at an auction in England.

The photographer Mike Mitchell, who was 18 at the time, snapped the photos of the band's performances at the Washington Coliseum and the Baltimore Civic Centre in 1964. He also took photos of the Fab Four at a pre-show press conference and their arrival at Union Station.

A total of some 400 negatives with copyright were sold at Omega Auctions on Saturday in northwestern England. Apart from 46 images that were sold in 2011, the remainder has never been seen.

A 1984 black Mercedes once owned by George Harrison also sold for 43,200 pounds ($61,047) at the same auction.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.