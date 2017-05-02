Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
May 2, 2:49 AM EDT

BP swings to a profit as Brent crude prices rise


Photo Gallery
Animal census at the London Zoo
Latest News from Britain
BP swings to a profit as Brent crude prices rise

Hungry birds: UK council to fine people who feed seagulls

Princess Charlotte about to turn 2; new photo released

Whither UK's Labour Party? 20 years on from Blair landslide

3 women arrested in ongoing UK counterterror investigation

UK: Police arrest woman who was shot during police raid

LONDON (AP) -- Oil producer BP swung to a profit in the first quarter as rising crude prices and cost savings erased losses in the same period last year.

BP on Tuesday reported net income of $1.45 billion versus a year-earlier loss of $583 million. Underlying replacement cost profit rose to $1.51 billion from $532 million. The profit measure, which excludes one-time items and fluctuations in the value of inventories, is the industry's preferred gauge of earnings.

Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil prices, averaged $53.69 a barrel in the quarter, up 58 percent from a year earlier.

BP set aside $161 million in the quarter for the aftermath of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, bringing total charges to $62.75 billion.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.