Oct 19, 10:48 AM EDT

BP chairman who presided over Gulf spill crisis to retire


LONDON (AP) -- Energy firm BP says its chairman, Carl-Henric Svanberg, who presided over the company during the Deepwater Horizon spill, has decided to retire.

Svanberg became chairman only months before the disaster, which killed 11 people and led to an environmental catastrophe in the Gulf of Mexico.

Svanberg says "The first couple of years were incredibly challenging for us all as we navigated an unusually complex corporate crisis. Through that turbulent period we stayed focused on saving and restoring the company. Today I can say with confidence that BP is back and ready for the future."

Svanberg will preside over the next annual general meeting in May and remain in position until a successor is chosen.

